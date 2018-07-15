My mother was born in Eutawville in 1918, my father in Olar in 1922. Having enjoyed conversations with them throughout my life, I came to learn that they came from abject poverty. Like so many people at that time in our history, they had nothing and lived hand-to-mouth every day of their lives.
My parents migrated to Charleston, where they both became successful people. My father was in the retail grocery business while my mother was a wonderful stay-at-home mom. I was witness to how hard they worked, and I am sure my parents were representative of so many Charlestonians and Americans.
That brings me to my point. Where did someone come up with the idea of the city of Charleston apologizing for slavery? Last time I checked, a city was an inanimate object and could not have owned slaves. So, why should this great city and its residents be asked to apologize for anything?
I have lived my entire life in this beautiful place and could not be more proud of my home and its people. To ask this city and its residents to apologize for slavery is an insult. I know of no one who could ever support slavery in any form and I am personally offended that anyone should expect me, my family, my friends and Charleston’s residents to apologize for something that we had no part of.
There are elements in this society that will never let that issue be resolved because to do so would first take away their power and, second, there would be an opportunity for this wound to heal, something they could never allow.
None of these people, their parents or grandparents suffered the horror of slavery, yet by all outward appearances they are the injured parties. I have one suggestion for all of that ilk — let it go — and as for an apology — when hell freezes over.
Fudgy Brabham
Marina Drive
Daniel Island