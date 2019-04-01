It is outrageous for the Republicans to be asking for apologies from Democrats and the news media. Where is the request for an apology from Alex Jones, who accused the parents of Sandy Hook shooting victims of being actors and “fake” the same week a parent killed himself?
Where is the request for Donald Trump to apologize for hounding the previous president about not being an American, having “poor grades” at Harvard Law School or “wiretapping him.” Such hypocrisy.
Meanwhile, there’s been no apology for Trump hiring the worst people, five of whom have pleaded guilty: George Papadopoulos, Paul Manafort, Michael Cohen, Rick Gates and Michael Flynn. Trump hired Flynn as national security adviser; he lied to the FBI, then lied to the vice president about lying.
How many administration officials have been dismissed for corruption? How many lies has the president told?
How about his trashing Robert Mueller as corrupt and conflicted? Or trashing national war hero Sen. John McCain seven months after his death? Apology? Where is the demand from his friend Sen. Lindsey Graham, who cried his crocodile tears at McCain’s funeral?
Did Rep. Trey Gowdy apologize to Hillary Clinton about the Benghazi investigation? Where are the apologies for Trump’s “Lock her up” chants?
And now that the Mueller report is being withheld from the public by Trump’s hand-picked defender of unlimited presidential powers, Attorney General William Barr, Republicans are going crazy counting their chickens. It’s an unseemly spectacle.
Snatching defeat from the jaws of victory ... again.
Elaine Tanay
Scalybark Road
Summerville