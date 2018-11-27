The current border pictures play right to the heart, but is this the true story?
The “caravan” was warned, told they will not be admitted without following the rule of law in these United States. Go to the proper door, fill out the paperwork, get in line and we will call you when you’re next. What’s so hard to understand?
Do any of y’all get to cut to the front of the line at your local businesses because you feel more entitled than the people around you in that same line?
Kim Westberg
Cummings Circle
Mount Pleasant