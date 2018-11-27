First and foremost, what was the value of the downtown parking lot at the corner of Meeting and Woolfe streets in June 2017 when the city of Charleston made an agreement with the for-profit law school?
It certainly was a most profitable deal for the law school. However, 75 percent of the selling price should go to the city for affordable housing and 25 percent to the school. Still a tidy profit for the school that just sat on the ownership of the lot.
City rhetoric notwithstanding, the city should next take the lead in raising its minimum wage, and not just the 50 cents per hour it proposes. Raise it by $3.50 per hour, and pay workers $15 per hour. And finally, yes, give Rep.-elect Joe Cunningham a chance at governance. Will he support our president or kow-tow to the Democratic House leader? Voters will revisit the issue in 2020.
Dennis Donahue
Pelican Road
Isle of Palms