As repulsive and horrific as the shooting at the Capital Gazette was, I wanted to thank Brian Hicks and his colleagues for their dedication to their craft.
In my 68 years, I have never seen such a decline of civility, lack of shame and outright hate. When the leader of the free world shouts to a crowd that the reporters in the back of the room are the enemy of the people, it is proof of what perilous times we live in.
The shootings in Annapolis can’t be “just another mass shooting.” Regardless of the shooter’s history with that paper, this event is, sadly, a bellwether for dedicated journalists such as yourself.
Do not let this horrible event or the groundswell of hate dissuade you and your fellow journalists. It is imperative that you continue to share your wit, sense of conscience, and dedication to the truth and the facts with the citizenry of greater Charleston.
May all journalists be aware, cautious and persistent as you continue to practice the rights of a free press.
Thom Schmenk
Sea Lavender Lane
Summerville