It seems there is a startling similarity between our president’s stubborn insistence on building a wall and Charleston County’s decision to complete I-526, regardless of support from their voting constituency.
In the first situation, the executive branch has usurped the constitutional power of Congress to budget and authorize spending.
In our local situation, it appears that County Council is prepared to appropriate money from the sales tax fund for a highway project not specified in the sales tax referendum voted on by county residents.
Meanwhile, it is clear that other critical transportation and conservation needs in Charleston County remain untouched and unfunded.
It makes me wonder if misleading the public and abusing trust has become the “new normal” for our elected officials.
