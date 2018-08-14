I have been closely following the doings of SCANA and its subsidiary, SCE&G, with regard to the V.C. Summer nuclear plant fiasco.
For some years I suspected the company was pursuing a hidden agenda. Just what that agenda might be I couldn’t quite put my finger on. Well, things are starting to come into focus, thanks to recent federal court activities.
SCANA recently was smacked down twice by a federal judge for trying to seek an emergency injunction staying the court’s rulings. It appears that one thing SCANA has in unlimited supply is gall.
Could it be that energy company SCANA has all along been developing a new source of energy and will soon no longer be fueling its generating plants with nuclear and carbon-based fuels but rather its vast supply of gall? Have those people no shame?
Walter D. Carr
Ashley River Road
Charleston