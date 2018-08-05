There was an article in the Aug. 3 paper describing the new development by The Beach Co. being built where the old Sergeant Jasper used to be.
Has anyone considered the number of cars and the amount of traffic involved with this property? According to the article, there will be a “14-story building with a low-rise development.”
Lockwood Drive is already backed up to Wentworth Street during rush hour. So where are these cars going to go?
My Mother, who lives on Lockwood Drive, has approached the City Council and it has expressed no concern for this issue.
Complicating matters, there is also a 10-story building going up at the corner of Lockwood and Spring streets, not to mention the new children’s hospital.
Once again, without improvements in the Lockwood Drive area, where are these cars going to go?
I believe it is better to be proactive rather than reactive, especially in this situation which we know is coming.
Susan Kemmerlin
Northbridge Drive
Charleston