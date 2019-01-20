I was pleased to see Coach Oliver “Buddy” Pough will be coaching South Carolina State’s football team this coming season. On Jan. 8, the Orangeburg university announced Pough would return as the Bulldogs’ head coach in 2019 with the two sides working on a long-term contract.
Coach Pough grew up in Orangeburg and is much more than a football coach to his players. During the SCSU financial meltdown in 2016, pough took it upon himself to pay out of his pocket for many team necessities that were cut from the athletic budget. He took care of his players more like a father than their coach.
“Trust me, the guys notice everything he does for us. We don’t take it for granted,” said S.C. State senior tight end Austin Ruger.
With a 125-71 overall record over 16 seasons, Pough needs just four more wins to become the school’s winningest coach, a mark held by legendary coach and mentor Willie Jeffries. “Records are made to be broken, and if Buddy does it, it would be a star in my crown as well as his,” Jeffries said.
The former South Carolina assistant under Lou Holtz is a coach’s coach and has earned respect, his head coaching position and long term contract for what he has done on and off the football field. Just ask any player who has played for him. Coach Pough is South Carolina State football.
Charles Thompson Jr.
Colony Drive
Charleston