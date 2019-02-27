Folks from northern states as well as California are streaming into North Carolina, South Carolina and Florida on a grand scale. Many are running away from high taxes and crime.
Are most of the newcomers self-destructive? When they arrive in the South, they are voting for the same type of politicians they left behind.
It’s obvious that the liberals among the newbies have a death wish for this country and want to make the South “blue,” full of crime and high taxes.
James J. Quinn
Palmetto Hall Boulevard
Mount Pleasant