I read with interest a recent letter to the editor about the reasons people are moving to South Carolina from New York and California. The writer needs to get the facts straight. That people are moving here is correct, but the reasons stated are not.
New York and California are among the safest states in the country. The crime rates there are relatively low compared to South Carolina, which constantly ranks as one of the most crime-ridden states.
We are the sixth most dangerous state in the country for women murdered by men, and many of the most dangerous states are in the South where gun laws are among the least effective.
Liberalism is not a bad word and is not the problem in this country, especially in the states mentioned. They have better education systems and are among the least violent.
I am from South Carolina, and a good taste of liberal views may be good for us. I have lived in both of those great states. The main reason people are moving here is for retirement and wanting to get away from colder weather.
