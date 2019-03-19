Rep. James Clyburn’s statement in defense of the anti-Semitic slurs of Rep. Ilhan Omar was disappointing. The Nazis systemically exterminated 6 million Jews in the most brutal and horrific way. They killed my family. I was there.
No one deserves to be tortured or killed because of their religion or race, and no one deserves to live in a ghetto or refugee camp.
The congressman trampled on the memory of my parents and my own survival by judging and measuring the pain of the Jewish community. Are we no longer able to condemn bigotry and anti-Semitism?
Joe Engel
Holocaust Survivor
Lockwood Drive
Charleston