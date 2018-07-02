The abandonment of the planned Daniel Island Performing Arts Center surprised many theater lovers. Funding, cited as the primary cause, is always a challenge. However, other factors may have played a role, and the loss of DIPAC renews the conversation about how best to support the arts in general and theater in particular.
The Mount Pleasant Community Arts Center Board of Directors has been researching and thinking about this issue. Successful municipalities invest in arts infrastructure, reaping social, cultural and economic benefits.
“Doing” art yields benefits that cannot be achieved by “watching” art. DIPAC would have provided wonderful opportunities to watch professional actors at work. However, it provided little information about how local artists would benefit from the proposed theater.
Building a professional-quality performance space is but one piece of supporting a thriving arts infrastructure. A true community arts center recognizes the benefits of giving residents a place to dance, sing, perform, paint and more.
Mount Pleasant is an obvious location for a community arts center. The town lacks a museum, theater and public rehearsal and performance space. In recent years, successful arts organizations have been forced out of Mount Pleasant due primarily to a lack of facilities.
The Mount Pleasant Community Arts Center’s goal is to be the catalyst for building a community arts center and is working hard to increase collaboration among artists and arts organizations.
This effort will enhance the cultural life of the town and provide a unifying force.
Marie-Louise Moreto
President
Mount Pleasant Community Arts Center
