On Nov. 7, I was fortunate to hear Maya Lin, the great American artist, Vietnam veterans memorialist, designer and environmentalist, speak at the Music Hall through the Gibbes Museum of Art’s Distinguished Lecture Series.
The first half of Lin’s presentation centered on her arresting large-scale environmentally themed works, in which she seeks to inspire a deeper relationship between viewers and the natural world.
One example is her 90,000-square-foot “wavefield” in New York, made of grass “waves” rising 18-feet and built of reclaimed earth.
However, it was her “What is Missing?” biodiversity memorial that amazed me.
The sold-out audience experienced some of this project, which uses media, science and art to get us to consider the human impact on our planet. Her presentation ranged from information on “oystertecture” to regenerative farming. Her “What is Missing?” website offers simple steps anyone can take to help save the planet, including supporting sustainable fisheries.
The site is beautiful and interactive, and invites users to think about what is missing and what will go missing if we do not act: the sounds of songbirds chirping and the thrill of finding sand dollars on the beach.
Maya Lin’s ability to connect with viewers, both artistically and emotionally, inspired me to do more to protect our coastal home. I thank the Gibbes, the founder of the lecture series, Esther Ferguson, and all who worked to bring Lin here for an incredible and informative evening.
Martha McLendon
Laurens Street
Charleston