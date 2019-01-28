A few years ago, I was debating a state senator over natural resources when he said something like, “You environmentalists have made your agenda a religion.”
I perceived the senator’s opinion to be a bit extreme. I told him I did not consider myself an environmentalist, but I would gladly accept being called a conservationist. I also suggested that conservationists should get along well with self-described conservatives.
Many “conservatives” have opined that conservation has no place in the political realm of conservatives. I beg to differ.
The dictionary is on my side in that traditional activities and values (like clean air and water, fishing, hunting and other outdoor activities) all fall under the definition of being conservative issues. And I believe we have a duty to coming generations to protect these traditions and the God-given amenities that support them.
I am heartened to see some of this mindset taking root in the political realm. Former Rep. Mark Sanford was outspoken in describing himself as a conservative who was most certainly a conservationist. Joe Cunningham seems poised to continue that legacy.
In Columbia, Chip Campsen, Tom Davis and Lee Hewitt also have described themselves in this manner by their actions. Many coastal mayors and other elected officials have taken similar stands.
Current matters of urgency have made the senator’s comment about “religion” more accurate over time.
There are numerous stories in The Post and Courier and other papers that involve issues related to natural resources.
It’s time for all politicians to get on board regardless of their ideologies by recognizing that these issues are real and must be acted on before their consequences become catastrophic.
Rick Baumann
Highway 17
Murrells Inlet