I am a high school dropout, and that was the best decision of my life. In school I was told five times a day, five days a week that I was a failure. With low self-esteem, there was no chance to overcome the label.
We come into this world with a natural talent. For students at the top of the class, their natural talent is in harmony with the education system. For students who fall through the cracks, their natural talent is at odds with the system. They need a different form of education.
As long as I can remember, I was in constant conflict with my parents and the formal education system. They were trying to make me fit their image of what was socially acceptable.
At the time, I did not understand my rebellion. All I knew was that I had no interest in their goals for my life.
In 1954 at age 19, I was in the Marine Corps where I was assigned to a maintenance machine shop. I discovered that I had strong mechanical ability and creative skills and loved working with my hands.
During combat training, I discovered I loved high-risk activities. From this time on, with discovery of my true self, I found opportunity beyond my wildest dreams. I was motivated, and employers recognized that. They were interested in my ability to work with my hands, not write reports.
