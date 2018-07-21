A recent front-page story was published about Margaret Seidler’s genealogical discovery that her ancestors were involved in the slave trade. Within the otherwise interesting story an offhand remark referenced Middleton Place as “a plantation turned tourist attraction.”
I would kindly remind the writer that while Middleton Place attracts visitors in much the same way as Mount Vernon or Monticello, it is a center for learning, a National Historic Landmark and home of a signer of the Declaration of Independence. Important historic sites south of Virginia rarely receive recognition of their national significance and are sometimes lumped into the same “South of the Border” category as tourist attractions.
Among the 120,000-plus visitors per year at Middleton Place about 10,000 schoolchildren participate in programs that meet history, science and math curriculum standards. Besides teaching about our nation’s Founding Fathers who lived in Charleston, programs and exhibits focus on the lives of generations of enslaved Africans and African-Americans who lived as property of those same Middletons.
Among the many programs and exhibits interpreting slavery is a commemorative wall panel installed 13 years ago that lists the names of almost 3,000 enslaved people. History is often difficult but it is not complete without the stories of all people.
We respectfully suggest that labeling Middleton Place as “a plantation turned tourist attraction” does it a disservice due to its national significance and long history of providing public programs about the lives of the enslaved people who built and sustained the property.
M. Tracey Todd
President and CEO
Middleton Place
National Landmark
Ashley River Road
Charleston