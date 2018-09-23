A recent Post and Courier article about the National Flood Insurance Program paying $5.5 billion-plus to rebuild more than 30,000 of the most flood-prone homes an average of five times, with roughly half of the properties suffering cumulative damages far in excess of their worth, is unfathomable. Yet it is no surprise.
To carry this a step further, certain wealthier coastal and barrier island property owners routinely boast about being “reimbursed” for losses and their repeated abuse of the program.
Limits must be imposed on this bureaucratic insanity. If Florida and Louisiana can do it, South Carolina can follow their lead.
It should begin with stricter zoning and setback regulations and subsequent enforcement for new homes and renovations. State and federal flood management should penalize all entities that facilitate the abuse of the system and continue to drain, fill and pave natural preserves for financial gain.
Use public service announcements to warn the public about a home or property in an area with a history of repeat flooding. You may be forced to pay for it twice.
The NFIP should have a one-time limit for rebuilding that includes a federal- and state-funded buyout option. If a property owner makes a second claim, he would have to pay for repairs himself or be denied a permit to rebuild.
The NFIP should require all repeat claimants to pay 50 percent of a second loss, then 100 percent of all subsequent losses.
For too long, too many have been told: The government will help take care of you. Sadly, this worn-out campaign continues to excuse our fellow citizens from responsibility and accountability.
Our local, state and federal governments’ pledge “to defend, protect and serve” cannot and should not foist on taxpayers the cost of gross ignorance.
The message is clear. Bigger government and more regulation is not a solution.
For almost two decades, FEMA/NFIP has been bankrupt and is now funded only by emergency appropriation, thanks to you and your lawmakers.
As the frequency and number of natural disasters increase, individuals, communities and our state lawmakers must become more proactive and accountable in choices, decisions, planning and disaster recovery.
Johnny H. Tate
Atlantic Avenue
Sullivan’s Island