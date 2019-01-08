We are a nation of walls. By definition, a wall is something that acts as a barrier. Synonyms for “wall” include barricade, barrier and fence. Many are controlled by gated entry, security guards, key card or ID, special access lists, etc.
All you have to do is open your eyes and you will see walls everywhere. Some examples include military bases, major airports, industrial complexes, senior living communities, parking garages and many more.
Hollywood elites who openly criticize our president live behind walls in their mansions. There is even a fence around the White House. We can’t just walk up, knock on the front door and say, “Hi,” even if it is America’s house. So it seems to me we accept that walls are a necessary evil to sustain a secure and free society.
Therefore, the only logical conclusion is that Democrats are more concerned about thwarting our president than the security of our country.
I am a retired federal employee and I have endured shutdowns, continuing resolutions and delayed funding under several different presidents during my career of 32-plus years.
James Dingus
Waveney Circle
Goose Creek