Recently the left-wing media and the Democrats have been calling President Trump a Nazi and a fascist. That label has now spread to include all who voted for Trump and those who support him.
Let’s examine that fascist label for a moment.
When fascists take over countries, one of the first things they do is outlaw and confiscate weapons and enact strict gun control laws. That certainly is far from what President Trump and his supporters are proposing. As a matter of fact, they are strong supporters of the Second Amendment. The left, on the other hand, continues to promote gun control legislation. Many on the left openly cry out for gun confiscation. So whose position is closer to the fascists?
Next, fascist leaders do all in their power to discourage religion, particularly Christianity. President Trump has strengthened religious freedom. The left promotes a secular society. For example, look at the Democrat-dominated secular states of California, Washington and Oregon. So who is more like the fascists?
Fascist leaders promote and support the abolition of free speech. The left is constantly shutting down conservative speakers and protesting conservative rallies and events, but I know of not one liberal speaker who has been denied the freedom to speak regardless of how inflammatory the topic. Just look at Antifa at Berkeley and the bile offered up by Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif. Who is the more fascist?
Fascist leaders also promote and support mobs of people protesting and chanting inflammatory phrases intended to undermine laws and regulations and to cause the populace to distrust law enforcement. Examples are Antifa, Black Lives Matter and Move On — all leftist organizations and all funded in part by America-hating George Soros and his ilk. Conservatives rarely engage in those practices. Again, which side is practicing fascist activity?
The evidence clearly shows (and other examples abound) that the left is far closer to fascist ideology and practices than President Trump and his supporters.
We may be “deplorables” but we clearly are not fascists.
Stanley Wengert
Downing Place Way
Mount Pleasant