I don’t understand why Rep. Jerrold Nadler, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, has only 60 witnesses lined up to belittle the president at the least and to impeach him at the most. The circus that emanates from these committees is baffling when you consider that the special counsel has spent tons of money and time and has nothing yet.
There are more than 300 million legal residents in this country and, if his committee had, say, 1 percent of the population come before it, I’m sure the Democrats could “get the president.” That’s what they want.
If the president did something that merited impeachment, then let’s do it and get past all the trivia and garbage that flows from the left.
It would be wonderful if Congress tackled something serious like the national debt, health care, the cost of drugs and immigration.
In the end, I’m left with these questions: Why didn’t Trump address border security when Republicans controlled the House and the Senate? Where did the $6 million come from to pay for the Steele dossier? And where is Rep. Nadler’s outrage as a loyal American and Democrat?
