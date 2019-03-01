The Post and Courier reported on March 1 that the settlement of a lawsuit that effectively put the S.C. Secessionist Party out of business. The settlement included a $1,000 donation to the Charleston Branch NAACP.
Given the tense and hate-filled climate in our nation, state and community, we felt the need to clarify a couple of things.
The lawsuit was filed by Ms. Alicia Green. Her children were given Confederate paraphernalia without her knowledge at one of the group’s protests, and party members later posted their images online.
The story, which included a quote from local NAACP President Dot Scott and a photo of her at a news conference, gave the impression the NAACP was also a plaintiff. It was not, though we appreciate, celebrate and strongly support the victory. We were unaware of the lawsuit until the day before the settlement, when Ms. Green’s attorney asked us to attend the hearing and the news conference afterward.
NAACP branches cannot file lawsuits without the permission of the national office, and the Charleston branch did not request any money nor was it aware the settlement would include a donation.
This clarification is needed because some vengeful racist might seek retribution, and local NAACP members and their families should not be put in harm’s way.
We applaud Ms. Green’s decision to seek justice for her children. We are also proud of the work the NAACP in South Carolina is doing to tell the real story about brandishing the Confederate flag and the improper placement of Confederate monuments in public places.
The NAACP shall continue that fight and continue to send a message that hate cannot persist and will not prevail.
The rev. Joe A. Darby
First Vice-President
Charleston Branch NAACP
Columbus Street
Charleston