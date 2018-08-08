It seems The Post and Courier insists on treating murders as a sports score, keeping count of murders in the city where they occur, then reporting the tri-county murder rate as well.
I’ve never understood why the three counties are counted together. I think it’s so the places with no or few murders don’t feel left out.
But single-county murder counts are left out.
How does one know which county is “winning” the murder race if you refuse to report the score?
On Aug. 6 Michael Majchrowicz reported North Charleston’s 12th murder, and that the tri-county total was 35.
Don’t leave me hanging. How about a complete wrap up of the murder score?
I’m starting to feel like Dorchester and Berkeley counties won’t measure up to the stunning murder counts that North Charleston and Charleston ring up.
Paul Vecellio
East Edgefield Drive
Summerville