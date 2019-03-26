Now that the Mueller report has been released, it will no doubt be parsed thoroughly as a historical document forever related to the Trump presidency.
We cannot know completely what direction the investigation will take. But the people of the United States should know without a doubt, and for the future interests of the country, that there was no collusion with a foreign state.
Much is at stake, no less than the national security of the United States. We should hope our leaders have the wherewithal to make inquiries and follow up on a perilous threat against our democracy.
Richard Ujvary
Waterlily Way
Summerville