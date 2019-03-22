If there was “no collusion” and this is all a “witch hunt” as President Trump and Sen. Lindsey Graham say, there can be no reason for wanting to stop the Mueller report from being released in its entirety.
You would think that they both would want it released to show that the president has done no wrong and the report would confirm that.
Sen. Graham is playing to the base just to get himself re-elected and will do anything to make that happen, including betraying the trust that the voters of South Carolina have put into him. His constitutional duty means nothing compared to keeping his job.
The sad part is he does not have enough confidence in himself to realize that no matter what stance he takes the people of South Carolina will send him back anyway. Something has to be wrong here, and the American people deserve to know the whole truth and nothing but the whole truth. Sen. Graham, just do your job being true to the oath you took to uphold the Constitution of The United States of America.
Robert Weitzel
Farmhill Drive
Summerville