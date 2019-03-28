The double standards used by certain Democrats in Congress is too heavy a load for understanding. How can the same transparency that our president requested earlier be denied by Rep. Jerry Nadler, Sen. Chuck Schumer and others because the report contained highly sensitive information that could jeopardize U.S. security and individuals in the Secret Service and other agencies?
The same individuals who reasoned that making such information public would be dangerous are now demanding that it be given to them and be made public.
Why is U.S. security and that of those agencies named before no longer in danger now that the Mueller report has been completed with no further indictments?
Steve Jarrell
Ridgecrest Avenue
Hanahan