I must take issue with two points made in the Aug. 11 editorial titled “Finish Mueller probe this month.”
The editorial argues, “Because Mr. Trump is given to making contradictory statements” (which seems to be a euphemism for telling lies) “on many issues ... it is only prudent for the president’s lawyers to object” to his being required to address certain topics under oath.
Does The Post and Courier really contend that if someone tells enough lies, he or she should be excused from testifying under oath?
And the editorial concludes by stating, “Mr Mueller has an obligation at this time to put up or shut up.” However, I strongly believe that any investigation — particularly one so central to our republic — should take all the time necessary to do a complete and accurate job. I reject the notion that the investigation should be ended simply because mid-term elections are on the horizon. Mr. Mueller’s obligation to our country is to ferret out and thoroughly examine the facts, not to “put up or shut up.”
I do not know what, or when, the Mueller investigation will conclude. However, I hope it is not rushed, and I hope all individuals with pertinent knowledge are given the opportunity — under oath — to share the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth with the investigators.
Peter Steele
Battalion Drive
Charleston