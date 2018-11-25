The Nov. 10 editorial about the status of the Mueller investigation states, “ ... the coming two years are likely to be hard on Mr. Trump with Democrat-led House probes of his administration and his personal finances.”
You deem such probes as “likely harassment.”
Harassment? Performing constitutional duties is what Congress is supposed to do. Getting to the truth is not harassment. It is a critical aspect of a functioning democracy.
Or do you prefer people who shill for the White House like errand-boy Rep.Devin Nunes, R-Calif., and Republican refusals to subpoena people and records to get the full story to the public they supposedly represent?
As for the “trust” Mr. Trump needs in order to govern, there is none. Even his supporters know he is a liar.
They just don’t care.
Steven Morris
Oconee Loop
Mount Pleasant