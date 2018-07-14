I read with interest recently about “problematic” inmates sent to private prison. As someone who serves in prison re-entry/ministry, I have been eagerly awaiting a formal response from the S.C. Department of Corrections regarding the tragedy at Lee Correctional Institution. I understand the concern in removing the most problematic inmates, yet, even as I say this, I think of the families and friends who shoulder the extra and perhaps impossible burden of visiting their loved ones out-of-state.
I agree with more stringent rules and enforcement on contraband and increased penalties for staff participating in illegal activities. Yet, again, the following must be rectified: Broken locks on prison cells are unacceptable. Staff who profit from the illegal distribution of cellphones and drugs are unacceptable. Inadequate searches of visitors are unacceptable. Medical care must be given to prisoners in need and no one must ever be left to bleed to death again.
When addressing the “safety of the prison system,” it needs to be addressed on all levels. A comprehensive, compassionate and vigorous effort must be made.
We must truly care about our prisoners and see them as deserving of respect, safety and humanity. If this is not the staff’s position, then I seriously question why they are serving in corrections.
I propose a forum or coalition that brings together corrections officials, those serving in re-entry and rehabilitation, and interested community members. I would like to see an effort made to engage all those who have a sincere interest in improving the conditions of not only prisoners but all those who serve our prisoners, whether in a facility, or in re-entry or in prison ministry. It’s time. We have reached a critical point. The energy and momentum are here. It is flooding our city, our minds and our hearts. Answer this call.
Jackie Morfesis
Gilmore Road
Charleston