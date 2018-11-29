School board elections have ended. The needs of the children and our expectations for their success have not.
I want to encourage parents who are involved to stay involved and those who are not to get involved. Children of all ages need their parents or guardians to be active participants in the education process and to maintain a healthy relationship with those whose primary role is to educate our children.
Once we establish excellence in teamwork among board members, parents, educators, students, businesses and community partners; in student and parent access to opportunities; in professional support for educators, especially classroom teachers; and in instructional strategies and resources, we will produce districtwide achievement.
Move up and forward, Charleston. Let us represent more than recreation and entrepreneurship. Our children deserve the best. They are all our children.
Linda Mosley Lucas
Minister and Counselor
Eileen Street
North Charleston