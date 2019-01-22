Republicans, don’t go down with this ship.
I applaud Sen. Lindsey Graham’s efforts to compromise and reach across the aisle during this shutdown. However, realities must be faced. The Republican Party is being led by a hardliner president who hasn’t maintained exactly what his line is.
This shutdown started as a normal government funding bill that President Donald Trump agreed to sign. It was passed in the Senate and on its way to pass the House in November. Trump then began feeling the heat of unkept promises and decided to make it about a border wall.
It’s true that Democrats have agreed to fund a wall on many occasions, but they also were getting things they valued like protections for DACA and other measures — conditions Trump is not putting on the table now.
Dems are refusing to negotiate while the government is partially closed. Sen. Graham has proposed reopening the government for a short period to bring Dems to the negotiating table. Trump has refused, but Republicans don’t need Trump to do this.
Republicans are strong, resolute and, most importantly, value accountability. Border security is important, and Sen. Graham was part of a gang that developed a plan that addressed not just a superficial wall but the badly needed E-Verify system, our broken immigration process, tracking people who overstay visas and protections for DACA. Republicans should go forward without the president.
