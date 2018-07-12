When I asked for my irrigation system to be taken offline permanently last October, Mount Pleasant Waterworks installed a lock within a matter of days.
Yet, getting it to stop billing me for the basic facility charge has been next to impossible.
In addition, a waterworks employee removed the lock for an annual testing of my backflow preventer a few weeks ago. Despite numerous phone calls, a trip by the main office and over $125 in charges, this saga continues.
Mike Wheeler
Palmetto Peninsula Drive
Mount Pleasant