According to The Post and Courier and other sources, South Carolina schools rank near or at the bottom among states in educational outcomes. South Carolina’s average ACT score of 18.3 is ahead of only Nevada.
Proposals have been made for needed increases in salaries and for hiring more teachers to reduce class sizes. Additional funding for new buildings and renovations is also needed.
While increased funding should improve the schools, a deeper dive into the data demonstrates that lack of funding cannot be the only problem.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, in 2016 South Carolina was 43rd in median household incomes and ranked 30th in total spending per student, with local funding per student ranking 23rd and state spending ranking 32nd. South Carolina also ranked better than the national average on the number of students per teacher with 14.82 students per teacher. The national average was 16.03.
Since South Carolina is spending more money on education per student than a number of wealthier states, the question that arises is why is South Carolina 30th in spending but at the bottom in educational outcomes? Some have stated that schools are spending money on non-education items like law enforcement, medical clinics and additional school counselors. This may be true, but other states have similar costs.
Another argument for the poor public school performance is that private schools and home schools are taking good students away from public schools.
While there has been an increase in the number of home-schooled students, the total number of private school students dropped from around 57,000 in 2000 to 48,000 in 2018. The combined total of home school and private school students decreased slightly from 8.9 percent to 8.6 percent during the same time frame.
Others have theorized that poorer school districts are being short-changed. Smaller, more rural districts lack the economies of scale to operate as efficiently as larger districts, which often results in funding per student significantly exceeding the state average.
Consolidation of school districts within and across county lines is needed to use funds more efficiently and to give students better opportunities.
Spending money on great facilities like the ones at Dorman in Spartanburg County (ACT average: 17.9) hasn’t resulted in even an average outcome.
Data also shows that even in wealthier cities like Mount Pleasant schools have work to do. Wando High School’s average ACT of 21.7 is only slightly higher than the national average of 20.8. The data is clear — it will take more than increased funding to fix South Carolina schools. It’s time to get busy.
Tom Noland
George Street
Charleston
Tom Noland is a professor of accounting at the College of Charleston.