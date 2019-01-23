I want to drink some of the Kool-Aid that Charleston County Council Chairman J. Elliott Summey drank before he penned his Jan. 19 op-ed in The Post and Courier stating that “526 won’t hurt other projects.”
He throws around useless numbers as if stating them will make this project financially viable; note that this commentary only throws around the $420 million from the infrastructure bank and the $300 million the county must come up with as it raids — absolutely and definitely raids, and makes a complete joke out of — the 2016 referendum for the half-cent sales tax increase.
This referendum never would have passed without the tacit and actual understanding the money would not be for I-526 in any way, shape or form, and it was not even on the list of projects County Council developed itself.
He makes a point of discussing only the above two figures as if they were the actual total costs. Try putting the letter “B,” as in billion, in front of the final figure.
Read the alternate commentary from the Coastal Conservative League next to the “puffing” embarrassment offered by Chairman Summey and appreciate the true fiscal calamity of a reckless County Council. As usual, this is all about the money, development and more money.
Seymour Rosenthal
Waterfront Drive
Mount Pleasant