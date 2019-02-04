I read a recent letter in support of completing I-526 as a rebuttal to another letter opposing its completion. While I am neither for nor against the completion of I-526, I do think it would be nice to have the last piece of the loop completed, but I don’t believe this 7- or 8-mile stretch of interstate will be a silver bullet for traffic problems of Johns and James islands.
Everyone seems to complain about the congestion getting off the islands. What do they think will happen when you have an interstate exit on the island? Without a significant commitment to island road improvements, and given South Carolina’s dedication and commitment to road maintenance and improvements, I’ll wager traffic will be no better or significantly worse.
I also think the $725 million price tag will easily balloon to over $1 billion. The Oct. 3 Post and Courier article, “I-526 extension explained,” indicated construction costs haven’t gone up too much in the last three years. Maybe. But given the success of past road projects within the tri-county area, I would be greatly pleased if the project would just come close to being on-budget.
At about $19,000 per foot, I believe the hundreds of millions proposed for 7 or 8 miles of island interstate connector would be better spent fixing the roads we have.
David Provenzano
Railway Drive
Dorchester