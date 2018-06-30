The recent personal attacks on people regarding political disagreements among both parties, the Trump administration and the media have gotten out of hand. It is self-defeating and puts future bipartisan compromises on life-support.
The left once always demanded tolerance regarding free expression of thought, but now shows its hypocrisy by aggressively advocating intolerance through harassing protests against anyone who disagrees with them.
The public bullying by profane protesters of Pam Bondi, Florida’s attorney general, when she was attending a movie, and a Virginia restaurant’s kicking out Sarah Sanders are deplorable. What is happening to us as Americans?
Obviously, President Trump’s hyperbole through his self-absorption and vindictive tweets also do nothing but inflame even more reactions from the left. Trump has now become the poster child for the Democrats’ strategy for unprecedented fund-raising and voter turnout.
The public shaming of people with different opinions on both sides should come to a halt before there is a permanent division among our citizens. It’s time to tone everything down and listen to each other on a factual basis and not from an uninformed and emotional approach.
