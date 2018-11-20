Jennifer Rubin’s column, “We’re all the ‘real America,’” in the Nov. 12 Post and Courier is her usual rant against everything Trump.
Her fourth paragraph says real Americans don’t watch Fox News, know Trump is a pathological liar and recoil at his overt racism, know dictators always go after the free press, understand basic science, know Russia and Saudi Arabia are run by despots, recognize that crime is at historically low levels, know immigrants personally and that they outnumber the Trump faithful.
Having been born here, fought in Korea and served in seven foreign countries, including Vietnam, during my 20-year Army career, I consider myself an American and I take exception to practically everything she wrote.
Yes, I watch Fox News because I have found both Fox News and Fox Business News to provide more balanced news than the other networks I have tried.
Fox runs many clips from the other networks to inform us of what messages they are conveying; no need to waste time with the other networks except for One America News Network, which has the best worldwide news in the morning.
Since Trump was elected by the American populace in accordance with the Constitution, not withstanding the full-scale opposition of the mainstream media, and since the news media has a lower approval rating than the president, I believe the “opinion makers” of The New York Times and The Washington Post should come down from their big-town skyscrapers and out of their exclusive suburbs and find out what the real working-class America is all about.
Hence, my preference for local and small town commentators.
