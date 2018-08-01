I, Walter D. Carr, do hereby apologize for the exceedingly destructive Carr Fire that has and continues to ravage in the Redding, Calif., area.
I have never been to the area and have no expectation of ever doing so, but nonetheless I feel compelled to apologize given that my family name is involved. While I am at it, please allow me to also apologize to all sentient beings in the universe for Maxine Waters. Why Maxine? She was born a Carr. Good old cousin Maxine, I can hardly wait to meet her at a family reunion.
Why might I feel obliged to offer the above apologies? It is my more than 50 years of association with the CIA. No, not the federal agency, but rather the one in which I reside, Charleston: City of Inane Apologies.
Walter D. Carr
Ashley River Road
Charleston