In Robert Macdonald’s Jan. 2 commentary on the city’s “Confederate-linked” monuments, he made a few mistakes on details.
The Torpedo Boat Monument in White Point Garden was dedicated in 1899, not 1891. The memorial does not solely recognize the H.L. Hunley crews. It honors the crews of the Torch, the David and the H.L. Hunley — small, explosive-carrying craft — that attempted to break the Union blockade.
The Timrod Art Memorial was dedicated in 1901, but the bust and pedestal stand in Washington Square, not White Point Garden.
The most recent memorial, the Confederate Defenders of Charleston, was not erected by the United Daughters of the Confederacy. It was commissioned by the estate of wealthy businessman and philanthropist Andrew Buist Murray.
John R. Young
Brianna Lane
Charleston