I read with interest the Dec. 9 article, “Little Varmints,” in the Home and Real Estate section. But reporter Adam Parker omitted one of the most effective mole deterrents. It doesn’t involve poisons and does not harm the moles or any other fauna.
On Amazon.com, we found electronic mole preventers. Each looks like a large green mushroom, and you stick them in the ground about 70 feet apart. They are solar powered and cost about $20 for three of them.
Each unit emits, about every minute or so, a low moaning sound that travels through the ground. The moles find it unpleasant.
Our next-door neighbor found them first. We asked what those “green mushrooms” in his yard were and soon ordered some. Our moles were gone in a week.
An added advantage is that they keep the deer away too. The deer were munching on our Mexican petunias. But the mole preventers don’t seem to bother squirrels, which we find quite entertaining.
Joseph H. Kozak Jr.
Robert E. Lee Drive
Walterboro