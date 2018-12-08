As an environmental medicine physician, I would like to commend the Dec. 3 article about Dr. Natasha Thomas on the dangers of moisture and mold exposure. Due to the heavy rain and flooding recently, we are also seeing patients injured by mold exposure.
The mechanism of injury from mold includes its ability to sensitize, poison and infect every organ system in the body. But, as Dr. Thomas points out, the nervous system takes the greatest hit.
The overwhelming fatigue and brain fog are truly frightening. The public and doctors must be aware of moisture and mold as the cause of many of their symptoms. Biomarkers of exposure can be identified through appropriate testing to determine the type of mold you have been exposed to.
Treatment must address all of the three mechanisms of injury. You can hyposensitize the allergic component, detoxify the mycotoxicity and treat the infections with antifungal drugs.
As Dr. Thomas stated, moisture and mold should be taken seriously. When found, professionals should be brought in for safe and effective remediation.
Dr. Allan Lieberman
Center for Occupational & Environmental Medicine
North Forest Drive
North Charleston