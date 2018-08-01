It would be hard to find a better location for the National Medal of Honor Museum than Mount Pleasant’s Patriots Point. The proposed location adjacent to the Yorktown, looking over Charleston and its harbor, provides a unique venue for this important museum that will speak to concepts of patriotism, courage and selflessness.
The values represented by the Medal of Honor recipients are ideals that all Americans share and that the museum will reinforce. The building’s architecture needs to speak to the museum’s mission. However, to be successful, it must also enhance the Lowcountry setting where it will stand. As Shakespeare’s Hamlet said, “ay, there’s the rub!”
The museum’s proposed design by internationally prominent architect Moshe Safdie fails to take advantage of its site. The latest design iteration, a trimmed version of the original, evokes a concrete hulk reminiscent of a medieval fortress. This is surprising, in that Safdie’s design of the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville, Arkansas, is noted for complementing its wooded, natural spring setting. Safdie’s Khalsa memorial complex in India, his Yad Vashem World Holocaust Remembrance Center on Israel’s Mount of Remembrance and his Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles are praised for taking advantage of and assimilating to their settings.
Natives and newcomers to the Lowcountry value the natural beauty that surrounds them and the human scale of the built environment. It’s what makes living here so rewarding. That is why they react poorly to architectural intrusions that seem out of place. The design of this significant cultural and educational building should enhance its location rather than clash with it. The museum’s leadership and Mount Pleasant’s elected officials are to be commended for engaging in a process that provides an opportunity to fashion a building befitting the National Medal of Honor Museum’s mission and its location.
Robert R. Macdonald
Director Emeritus
Museum of the City
of New York, Member Mount Pleasant Historical Commission
Island Walk East
Mount Pleasant