The Oct. 28 op-ed piece by Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie on the trials and tribulations of the Medal of Honor Museum is welcome. Many people have had the impression the town is fighting the MOH for technical and other reasons, myself included.
Many in the general public view the MOH Museum as a crown jewel for Patriots Point. I thank Mayor Haynie for giving the residents a picture of the real issues surrounding the MOH Museum. Hopefully, there will be a positive outcome, and Patriots Point will become the museum’s home.
Robert Utsey
Navy (Retired)
Ventura Place
Mount Pleasant