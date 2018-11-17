After reading all of the opinions and letters to the editor concerning the Medal of Honor Museum and Patriots Point, we should all know by now of the fantastic possibilities available to us. Patriots Point already has the aircraft carrier Yorktown and the destroyer Laffey. Almost for the asking, it can acquire the H.L. Hunley Civil War submarine, and with very little difficulty, it can also include a tribute to the famed Tuskegee Airmen, who trained in Walterboro during World War II. These by themselves are all significant attractions, but to give them the historical and national prominence they deserve, Patriots Point needs the Medal of Honor Museum.
Like many others here, I am a transplant from another part of the country. I know little about the politics of Mount Pleasant. I don’t know Mayor Will Haynie or Councilman Joe Bustos or any of the others on the Town Council. What I do know is that because of them, notwithstanding the recent explanations offered by Mayor Haynie, the future home of the Medal of Honor Museum may go to another city.
There is still a chance, though. We have in our midst a rare gem, a man named Joe Riley. During his 40 years as mayor of Charleston, he has changed the city from a decaying, dying one into one of the country’s most popular destinations. He has negotiated with people at all levels of society, attracted major corporations and retailers, overseen the rebuilding and refurbishing of the city’s museums and is the leading force behind the International African American Museum. Without Joe Riley’s accomplishments, Mount Pleasant, as well as all the surrounding towns, would just be dots on a map, and most of us would be living somewhere else. Joe Riley, we need you desperately … again.
Baseball offers the perfect hypothetical scenario: There are three men on base and two outs. We need a pinch hitter, and Babe Ruth is available. What would you do? Like the song, “Joe Riley, won’t you please come home?”
Allan D. Grody
Great Hope Drive
Mount Pleasant