The survey from the Medal of Honor Museum you referenced in the July 29 editorial “Hurdles for MOH Museum” requires one to choose at least one of several responses with respect to the original proposal in order to proceed. Yet all the provided choices are highly favorable to that proposal and no means are provided to make any other comment on that plan.
In other words, one must say something favorable about the original proposal or be unable to respond to the survey. What a great way to rig the results of the survey. I can hear it now — “100 percent of survey respondents had favorable comments on the original plan.”
I did not complete the survey because I could not support any of the choices. So my opinion will not be included in the survey results. The first plan was a monument to hubris in my view.
William Bates
South Battery
Charleston