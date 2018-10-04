I represent Lowcountry Marines and Fleet Marine Force sailors (corpsmen, chaplins, etc.) who are members of Low Country Leathernecks based in Mount Pleasant. We have observed the back-and-forth dialogue of various factions in The Post and Courier over an extended period of time.
We wish to make it clear that we Marines and sailors wholeheartedly endorse the National Medal of Honor Museum concept and its location at Patriots Point in Mount Pleasant.
The town and Medal of Honor planners should work out their differences to make this museum a reality at the planned location.
It is baffling to us that such a controversy over a noble cause has arisen.
Frankly, it’s disturbing to be arguing over the height, design and location of a museum while other, less principled structures have been approved, designed and constructed nearby.
We need to move forward on the museum, not for the town of Mount Pleasant, not even for the Medal of Honor recipients alone but for the future generations of young Americans who will be inspired to place others before self as those given the nation’s highest award for valor have so amply demonstrated.It is our future that needs to be our focus, the future of our entire nation.
David Sowers
Hatchway Drive
Mount Pleasant