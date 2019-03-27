The Charleston County School District Board of Trustees and administrators have taken positions and initiated actions in the past six months that should make it abundantly clear that they recognize minority students are not enjoying the same success in our schools as their white counterparts — and it is past time to address the problem.
First, the board commissioned the Clemson University equity study that was completed last fall. It was followed by the community collaboration project Shared Future that outlined areas where big changes were needed to provide all students with quality educations.
The culmination of that work led to the adoption of “mission-critical actions.” Stakeholder groups in North Charleston, downtown Charleston and West Ashley have begun working to identify game-changing actions that would form the basis for high-quality pre-K-12 education in all three communities.
The mission-critical action teams are tackling issues that can no longer be ignored:
• Why a disproportionately high number of schools in North Charleston are identified by the district and the state as low-performing.
• Why many of the neighborhood-zoned schools in downtown Charleston are below capacity. Why the demographic makeup of the student body is not representative of the demographics of the peninsula.
• Why the performance of a school is too often tied to poverty levels of its student body.
• What it will take for Charleston County parents and students to have confidence that they can get a high-quality education without having to leave their neighborhood school or their constituent district.
These are hard questions facing the mission-critical action stakeholder groups and ultimately the Board of Trustees — and the answers may prove even harder.
The Board of Trustees and district administration are open to citizens who want to work constructively and collaboratively to help find solutions.
We will not be satisfied until every school in Charleston County is a place where parents want to send their children, having confidence their educational needs are being met.
If you want to be involved in helping us do what has never been done in the Charleston County School District, please contact us.
Rev. Eric Mack
Chair
Board of Trustees
Calhoun Street
Charleston
eric_mack@charleston.k12.sc.us
Kate Darby
Vice-Chair
Board of Trustees
Calhoun Street
Charleston