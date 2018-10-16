“Conformity to reality” or “facts corresponding with actual events or happenings” are recognized definitions of truth. Unfortunately, the onslaught of misinformation, distortions and outright lies in political campaigns has made it very difficult for voters to ascertain the truth as it pertains to complex issues of national and international concern.
Many citizens blindly fall in line with past party affiliations and fail to educate themselves on topics of concern such as health care, education, the environment, international affairs and treaties, taxes, the national debt, etc.
Sadly, a recent poll indicates about a third of voters don’t even know the name their party’s candidate for Congress. An uninformed electorate does not lead to a great nation.
Marsha Moreland
Island Walk East
Mount Pleasant