With only a few weeks left until Christmas, my house and yard were decorated, and I needed to finish decorating my tree. I have always used an angel instead of a star to top my tree.
My husband and I realized the lights on our angel did not work anymore. I thought it would be easy to find another angel, but everywhere I went was sold out.
Walmart was the only store left for me to look, but when I got there they were sold out just like the other stores.
I was wandering around the store and found myself in the hardware department, where I found a tree-top angel wearing a red dress. Naturally, I grabbed it.
God must have answered my prayer and guided me to it. I have used the angel every year ever since then and always thank God for my miracle angel.
Shirley Gray
