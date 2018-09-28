On Sept. 22 the South Carolina Historical Society reopened the Robert Mills-designed Fireproof Building as a museum to showcase the state’s rich history.
This $6.8 million effort began with the relocation of the renowned collection of historic papers that have been collected over 163 years. They are now housed for research at the College of Charleston’s Addlestone Library where they are protected.
With the reopening of the Fireproof Building, these letters, documents and artifacts will be made more accessible to all citizens, including school groups. The 1826 building contains the story of our state dating to 1650. Early immigrants, Native Americans, enslaved Africans and the role of women will all be depicted with interactive exhibits telling the important history of these people.
The building tells another important story, that of Robert Mills, the architect of the Washington Monument and designer and builder of several dozen S.C. public buildings (courthouses). He studied under James Hoban, who designed the White House, and also was the creator of the Mills Atlas, the first official portfolio of maps of our state. Mr. Mills would be proud of the recognition in the exhibits now going on display.
The renovation has been completed at reasonable cost, funded by donations, and is a great credit to our state and city as the newest member of the “museum mile.” With a full kitchen and elevator, the museum has never been more accessible and has great potential as an event space.
If history is important, and I believe it is, it’s because it inspires, excites and gives context to our society. Near the Four Corners of Law, the Fireproof Building is ideally located in the heart of the Historic District.
Our board of managers from all over the state invite you to visit the museum and enjoy this exciting generational approach to telling the history of our state.
Daniel Ravenel
President
S.C. Historical Society
Broad Street
Charleston